Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. Interfor has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.