InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at Scotiabank

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.82.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.