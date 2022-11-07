Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Intevac by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

