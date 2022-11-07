Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Invesco Trading Up 4.4 %

Invesco stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.