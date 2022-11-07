Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Invesco stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

