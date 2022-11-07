Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $264.68 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.63.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

