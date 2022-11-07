Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RYT stock opened at $234.69 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $327.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.73.

