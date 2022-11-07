Invesque (IVQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$63.48 million for the quarter.

TSE IVQ opened at C$1.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20. The stock has a market cap of C$81.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.73. Invesque has a 12 month low of C$1.31 and a 12 month high of C$2.76.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

