Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

(Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.