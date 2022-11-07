Invitae (NVTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVTA stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 747.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 536,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 473,151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

