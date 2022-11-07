Iowa State Bank Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $130.68 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $383.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $117.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

