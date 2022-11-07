iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,971,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,817 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

