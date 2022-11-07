iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after purchasing an additional 134,806 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $71.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

