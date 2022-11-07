iSpecimen (ISPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 36.25% and a negative net margin of 84.89%.

iSpecimen Stock Down 4.8 %

ISPC stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iSpecimen stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of iSpecimen at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

