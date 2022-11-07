Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.05-$5.09 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.12. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 822.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after acquiring an additional 39,735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

