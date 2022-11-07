Jackson Financial (JXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 41.06%. On average, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of JXN opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $47.76.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
