Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.