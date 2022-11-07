Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
