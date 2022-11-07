Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.32.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$32.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.05. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$32.02 and a 1 year high of C$41.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

In related news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$835,697.59. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at C$835,697.59. Also, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at C$942,750.22.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

