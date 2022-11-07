JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €12.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($12.10) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($16.90) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.40) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €15.75 ($15.75) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.00) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of DEC stock opened at €14.75 ($14.75) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($27.02) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($36.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €12.79 and its 200-day moving average is €15.57.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

