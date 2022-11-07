JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.11.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $20.45 on Thursday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,405,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,405,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at $132,457,934.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,420. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter valued at $50,188,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 877.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 103.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after purchasing an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 59.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,251,000 after purchasing an additional 503,035 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

