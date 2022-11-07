Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $63.81 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

