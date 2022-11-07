Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.