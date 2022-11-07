Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

