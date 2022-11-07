JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $983,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 337,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

BBCA stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

