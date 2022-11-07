JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target to GBX 112

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,430 ($16.53) to GBX 112 ($1.29) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARGGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

