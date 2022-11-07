JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $185.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on QCOM. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

