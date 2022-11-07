JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 5,600

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($69.37) to GBX 5,600 ($64.75) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($71.68) to GBX 5,700 ($65.90) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($74.58) to GBX 5,200 ($60.12) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,541.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. NEXT has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $68.30.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

