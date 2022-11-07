JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $290.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $276.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

