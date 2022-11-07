JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Target Price to 29.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SEB Equities lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Kahoot! ASA Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Kahoot! ASA has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

