JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $19.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,949,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

