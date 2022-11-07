Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Raised to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kahoot! ASA from 33.00 to 30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of KHOTF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

