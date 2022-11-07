Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KPTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,456,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $440,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,344,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 68,295 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

