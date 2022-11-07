Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Keppel REIT from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Keppel REIT Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of KREVF opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

