Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,004 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,027,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,256. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemed Trading Up 0.0 %

CHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE:CHE opened at $481.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.31 and a 200-day moving average of $476.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.