Keybank National Association OH Acquires 149 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $183.72 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.35 and a 200-day moving average of $187.14.

