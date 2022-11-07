Keybank National Association OH Acquires 3,040 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

