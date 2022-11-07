Keybank National Association OH Acquires 775 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $115.46 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.58.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.