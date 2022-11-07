Keybank National Association OH Buys 4,388 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WEC opened at $91.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

