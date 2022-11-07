Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 14.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.64.

NYSE HSY opened at $229.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.06. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $241.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

