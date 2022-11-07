Keybank National Association OH Has $2.43 Million Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,288 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 515,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 7.85 on Monday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 5.86 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of 8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of 7.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.75.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

