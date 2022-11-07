Keybank National Association OH Has $2.65 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $161.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $133.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

