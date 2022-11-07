Keybank National Association OH Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVO opened at $112.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
