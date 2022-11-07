Keybank National Association OH Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

DLR opened at $96.77 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

