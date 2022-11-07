Keybank National Association OH Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,850 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 3.7 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL opened at $46.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

