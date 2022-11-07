Keybank National Association OH Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cintas by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1,065.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 11.1% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Insider Activity

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $410.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.43 and a 200 day moving average of $397.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

