Keybank National Association OH Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV opened at $133.06 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.51 and its 200-day moving average is $128.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

