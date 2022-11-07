Keybank National Association OH Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in HP were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in HP by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

