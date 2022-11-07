Keybank National Association OH Purchases 7,066 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,503,000 after buying an additional 60,452 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 445.1% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60,367 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 394.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATH opened at $46.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $59.79.

