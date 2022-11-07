Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,074 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $51.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

