Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,159,000 after purchasing an additional 320,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after purchasing an additional 342,763 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.54 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $7,494,933. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

