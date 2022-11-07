Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $881,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $142.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

